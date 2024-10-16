AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 122361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

AMERCO Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

About AMERCO

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. AMERCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

