American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.61 and last traded at $71.49. 6,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 14,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $201.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 151.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

