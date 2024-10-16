American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,361 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,709,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in American Express by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 851,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $197,149,000 after buying an additional 768,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after buying an additional 662,382 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $114,990,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 71.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,164,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,547,000 after acquiring an additional 486,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $277.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.39 and its 200-day moving average is $242.87. The company has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $281.42.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $226.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.