American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.73 and last traded at $85.68, with a volume of 26066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AWR. StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get American States Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWR

American States Water Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in American States Water by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 78,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 859.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.