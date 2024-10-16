Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.02). Amryt Pharma shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.87), with a volume of 90,726 shares.

Amryt Pharma Trading Down 11.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company has a market cap of £457.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

