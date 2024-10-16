AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.84. 230,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 699,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

AMTD Digital Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

