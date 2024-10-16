Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT at $41.67

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,195,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 556.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.