Analysts Set Expectations for O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O-I Glass in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OI. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OI

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 84.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 180,093 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 36.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 623,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 165,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other O-I Glass news, Director John Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,765.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.