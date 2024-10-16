AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,132,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,961,029 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $27.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $629,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

