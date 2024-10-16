Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream accounts for 1.0% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Antero Midstream by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 427,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,791.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AM

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.