ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,299,500 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 3,804,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,748.8 days.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

Shares of ANZGF opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. ANZ Group has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

About ANZ Group

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

