ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,299,500 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 3,804,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,748.8 days.
ANZ Group Stock Performance
Shares of ANZGF opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. ANZ Group has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.
About ANZ Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ANZ Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.