Applied Capital LLC FL Buys 2,892 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, True Vision MN LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

