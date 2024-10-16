Applied Capital LLC FL Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Applied Capital LLC FL decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.85. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.