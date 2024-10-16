Applied Capital LLC FL Has $2.86 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.2% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Acorn Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.15.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $605.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $614.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

