Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 50 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Applied Capital LLC FL reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.7% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

NYSE ITW opened at $261.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

