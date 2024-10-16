Applied Capital LLC FL Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Applied Capital LLC FL lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

ICE opened at $165.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $167.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

