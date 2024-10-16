Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.00 and last traded at $109.04. 317,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,606,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,415,000 after purchasing an additional 300,716 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,026,000 after buying an additional 244,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

