Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Deck Slone Sells 253 Shares of Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.44 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.71.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 132.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

