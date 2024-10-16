Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 2.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 2,232,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,333,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several research firms recently commented on ACHR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 196.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 266.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

