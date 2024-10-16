Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.25.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.85.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 523.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,914,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,997 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 48.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,325,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 433,700 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.