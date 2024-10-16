Argan (NYSE:AGX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.48, but opened at $125.78. Argan shares last traded at $128.80, with a volume of 183,434 shares changing hands.

Argan Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $227.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Argan

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 15,134 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $1,177,273.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,830.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,475. 11.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Argan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,309,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,658 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Argan by 32.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Argan by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

