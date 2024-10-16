Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0368 per share. This represents a yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.74%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

