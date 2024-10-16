Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Up 5.9% – Should You Buy?

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42. 58,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 721,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

ARVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Arvinas Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arvinas by 29.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 37.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

