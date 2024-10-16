Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in September

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ascom Stock Performance

Shares of ACMLF opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Ascom has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.

Ascom Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

