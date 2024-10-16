Asset Dedication LLC Sells 36,074 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,074 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.