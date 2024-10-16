Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Up 16.4% in September

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE AC traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762. The company has a market capitalization of $827.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.88. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 246.48% and a return on equity of 3.65%.

Associated Capital Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Capital Group’s previous None dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth $1,244,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

