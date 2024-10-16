AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 38,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 29.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

In other news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,476,699.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,476,699.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. Insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 76,088 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.