AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 38,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 29.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 76,088 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $39.08.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.