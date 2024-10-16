Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$6.50 price objective on Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.19.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

ATH stock opened at C$5.20 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$5.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5403473 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Athabasca Oil

In related news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 259,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 259,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. Also, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

