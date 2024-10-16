Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Mario J. Gabelli Buys 352 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRAGet Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $14,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.88. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5,336.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

