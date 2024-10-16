Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Mario J. Gabelli Buys 352 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $14,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.88. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5,336.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

