Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Mario J. Gabelli Buys 352 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $14,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Atlanta Braves Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.88. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
