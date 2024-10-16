Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRAGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 178,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 45,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.88. Atlanta Braves has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $46.65.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

