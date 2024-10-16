AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 135,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 354,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE T opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.