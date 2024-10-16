Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Audius has a market capitalization of $156.74 million and $4.97 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,268,599,477 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

