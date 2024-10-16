Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.