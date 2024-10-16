Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE AVNS opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.13%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 97.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.