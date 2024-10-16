Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Avanos Medical Stock Performance
NYSE AVNS opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.13%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
