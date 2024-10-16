Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s Why

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 10,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 186,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.

Aveanna Healthcare last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $494.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

