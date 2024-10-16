Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Down 8.0% in September

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,100 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 448,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 45.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

