AvocadoCoin Trading 25.4% Higher This Week (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $108,597.50 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for about $1,055.22 or 0.01564458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

