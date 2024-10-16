Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stake Decreased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the period. Axonics accounts for about 5.5% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned 0.63% of Axonics worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after buying an additional 40,306 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In other news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $205,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,526.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

Axonics Trading Up 0.1 %

AXNX stock opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Axonics had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Featured Articles

