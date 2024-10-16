Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.23 and last traded at C$18.80, with a volume of 86085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.65.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.06. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of C$18.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.6384455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

