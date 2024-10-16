Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 315,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Aytu BioPharma Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYTU Free Report ) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Aytu BioPharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.