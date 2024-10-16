Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 315,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.
Aytu BioPharma Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma
Aytu BioPharma Company Profile
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aytu BioPharma
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Bank of America Earnings Uncover Shifts in Consumer Spending
- What is a Special Dividend?
- NVIDIA Stock Continues to Be Wall Street’s Favorite: Here’s Why
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Cavco’s Future Looks Bright as Affordable Housing Demand Soars
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.