Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bally’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BALY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Bally’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BALY opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.08. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $621.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.17 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bally’s will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

