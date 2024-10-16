Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.24 and last traded at $72.36. Approximately 79,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 353,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Banco Macro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($5.50). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.35%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Banco Macro by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 273,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 72.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 6.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Recommended Stories

