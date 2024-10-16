Bank OZK (OZK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OZK opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

