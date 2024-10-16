Barclays Cuts Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $165.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $166.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average is $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $154.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $774,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

