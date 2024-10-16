Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 24557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $994.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,201,794.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,132.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,357 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

