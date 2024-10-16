Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $52.83, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.83.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.
