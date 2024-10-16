Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,691 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

PBA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 124,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,313. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.70%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

