Baskin Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. FirstService comprises 3.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.56% of FirstService worth $45,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in FirstService by 68.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,803,000 after acquiring an additional 240,303 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in FirstService by 99.9% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in FirstService by 103.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.57 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

