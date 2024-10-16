Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 57384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLCO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 32,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,346.54. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

