Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and traded as low as $29.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 166,100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

